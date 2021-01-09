EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) (LON:EMIS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,043.77

EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) (LON:EMIS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,043.77 and traded as high as $1,126.70. EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) shares last traded at $1,122.00, with a volume of 39,056 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market cap of £710.35 million and a P/E ratio of 26.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,031.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,043.77.

In other news, insider Andrew McKeon purchased 1,121 shares of EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 980 ($12.80) per share, for a total transaction of £10,985.80 ($14,353.02). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,686.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments: EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to NHS markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

