Empiric Student Property plc (ESP.L) (LON:ESP) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $73.81

Empiric Student Property plc (ESP.L) (LON:ESP)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.81 and traded as low as $72.36. Empiric Student Property plc (ESP.L) shares last traded at $73.30, with a volume of 906,079 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £442.12 million and a PE ratio of 38.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 65.39.

About Empiric Student Property plc (ESP.L) (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

