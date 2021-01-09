Empty Set Dollar Price Down 22.2% Over Last Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00001653 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $339.95 million and $8.37 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00023837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00108142 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 58.4% against the dollar and now trades at $279.46 or 0.00691943 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00220858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00052014 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 509,168,919 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

