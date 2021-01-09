Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENDP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Endo International news, major shareholder International Plc Endo purchased 7,344,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.50 per share, for a total transaction of $650,028,517.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Endo International by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 51,717 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Endo International by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 35,090 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Endo International by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 22,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.31. Endo International has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

