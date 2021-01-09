Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 156,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.29% of Endurance International Group worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 87,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 33,110 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Endurance International Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 315,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37,229 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Endurance International Group by 310.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,623,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Endurance International Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Timothy Oakes sold 4,193 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $39,498.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $40,054.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EIGI opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.70 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $278.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Endurance International Group Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

