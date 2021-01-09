Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG) Trading 1.5% Higher

Energean plc (ENOG.L) (LON:ENOG) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 922.86 ($12.06) and last traded at GBX 886.20 ($11.58). 328,790 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 341,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 872.70 ($11.40).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Energean plc (ENOG.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 865 ($11.30) target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 717.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 602.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Greece, Israel, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in 18 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

