Energi (NRG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.90 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Energi has a market capitalization of $53.43 million and approximately $2.90 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00003612 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. In the last week, Energi has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00023078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00104690 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.87 or 0.00577260 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00216963 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00050830 BTC.

About Energi

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 36,055,422 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

