Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.31

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.31 and traded as high as $4.71. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) shares last traded at $4.52, with a volume of 1,699,257 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$192.84 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -2.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 184,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$486,160.76.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

