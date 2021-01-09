Enjin Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $74.97 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. Enjin Coin has a total market cap of $168.33 million and approximately $74.97 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 54.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00031794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,417.71 or 0.03476621 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.17 or 0.00282441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012751 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

ENJ is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,130,411 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars.

