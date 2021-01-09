EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 16,444,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after buying an additional 355,886 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,123,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after buying an additional 219,955 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,700,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after buying an additional 832,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,088,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 967,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. EnLink Midstream has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 3.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. The business had revenue of $928.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

