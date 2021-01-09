Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Upgraded to Hold by Stifel Firstegy

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.45 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cormark lowered Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.76.

Get Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) alerts:

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) stock opened at C$1.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.45. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$188.08 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.74.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.40) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$156.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.3852223 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,093,842 shares in the company, valued at C$601,613.10.

About Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.