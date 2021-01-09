EnterCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $302.00 (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $79,036.26 and approximately $302.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. One EnterCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Instant Bitex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EnterCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00044674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 59.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,671.21 or 0.04081109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00033401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.22 or 0.00293584 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin is a token. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 tokens. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin

EnterCoin Token Trading

EnterCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EnterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EnterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.