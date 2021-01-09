EOS 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.20 Billion (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 32.1% against the dollar. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $3.52 or 0.00008535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion and $5.20 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,027,639 coins and its circulating supply is 939,327,628 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EOS

