eosDAC (EOSDAC) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

eosDAC (CURRENCY:EOSDAC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One eosDAC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eosDAC has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. eosDAC has a total market capitalization of $935,936.02 and approximately $56,731.00 worth of eosDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get eosDAC alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

eosDAC Profile

eosDAC is a token. Its launch date was March 9th, 2018. eosDAC’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,755,177 tokens. eosDAC’s official website is eosdac.io . eosDAC’s official Twitter account is @eosdac and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eosDAC is /r/EOSDAC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eosDAC’s official message board is steemit.com/@eosdac

Buying and Selling eosDAC

eosDAC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eosDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eosDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eosDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eosDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eosDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.