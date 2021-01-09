EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $300.21.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded EPAM Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM opened at $342.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.34. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $151.97 and a 12 month high of $360.89.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sergey Yezhkov sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.23, for a total value of $360,230.00. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,460,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $430,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,021,153,000 after buying an additional 81,421 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,226,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,693,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.