ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of ePlus worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in ePlus by 24.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ePlus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ePlus by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ePlus by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,334,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ePlus by 191.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,277,000 after buying an additional 95,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $279,355.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,103,526.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,561 shares of company stock valued at $995,949. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $93.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.14. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $433.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.87 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLUS shares. Sidoti cut shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ePlus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.33.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

