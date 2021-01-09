Epwin Group PLC (EPWN.L) (LON:EPWN) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $89.42

Epwin Group PLC (EPWN.L) (LON:EPWN) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.42 and traded as high as $93.33. Epwin Group PLC (EPWN.L) shares last traded at $93.00, with a volume of 41,494 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £135.15 million and a P/E ratio of 93.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 89.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 74.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.60.

Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution. The company offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite decking products and panels; glass reinforced plastic prefabricated components, such as door canopies, dormers, chimneys, copings, bay window canopies, and bespoke components; fascias and cladding systems; rainwater, soil, and underground drainage products; bathroom panels/wall boards; and insulated glazing units.

