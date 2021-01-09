Equal Reaches Market Capitalization of $90,909.02 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Equal has a market capitalization of $90,909.02 and approximately $59.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equal token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Equal has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,684.61 or 0.04143167 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00033845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00291582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013102 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (EQL) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 335,274,650 tokens. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken

Equal Token Trading

Equal can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

