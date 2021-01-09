Equinox Gold (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Stock Price Down 8%

Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) dropped 8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.41 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 94,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 75,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

