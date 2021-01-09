Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 89.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 338,526 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 49.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 15.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 6.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 436,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Equitable stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.76. Equitable has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

