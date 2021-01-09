ERC20 (ERC20) Tops 1-Day Volume of $42,304.00

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded up 89.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 9th. ERC20 has a total market cap of $20.01 million and approximately $42,304.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 204.2% higher against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00043887 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,863.26 or 0.04599375 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00033893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00306281 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013090 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 (CRYPTO:ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,972 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . ERC20’s official website is belance.io

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

