Ergo Market Capitalization Hits $16.98 Million (ERG)

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 32.8% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $16.98 million and approximately $598,836.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001561 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,627.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,223.87 or 0.03012404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.94 or 0.00420742 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.15 or 0.01223660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.39 or 0.00357854 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 250.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00018693 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.24 or 0.00187644 BTC.

Ergo Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 30,084,450 coins and its circulating supply is 26,780,728 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ergo Coin Trading

Ergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

