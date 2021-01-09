ERShares Non-US Small Cap Fund (NYSEARCA:ERSX) Stock Price Up 2.3%

ERShares Non-US Small Cap Fund (NYSEARCA:ERSX) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.11 and last traded at $24.98. Approximately 12,640 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for ERShares Non-US Small Cap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ERShares Non-US Small Cap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.