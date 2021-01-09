Essentia (ESS) Trading 52.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Essentia has a market capitalization of $346,303.67 and approximately $5,261.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, Ethfinex and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Essentia has traded up 52.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Essentia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00040905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00031571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.76 or 0.03478166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00282203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Essentia Profile

ESS is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,944,706 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinBene, Hotbit, IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.