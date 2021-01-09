Ether-1 Trading 20.1% Higher This Week (ETHO)

Ether-1 (CURRENCY:ETHO) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Ether-1 has traded 20.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ether-1 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Mercatox. Ether-1 has a total market capitalization of $865,116.03 and approximately $68,955.00 worth of Ether-1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

United Bull Traders (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TOKOK (TOK) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Super Running Coin (SRC) traded up 312% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lukki Operating Token (LOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitscoin (BTCX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Benscoin (BSC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00204520 BTC.

Ether-1 Coin Profile

ETHO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Ethash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Ether-1’s total supply is 55,242,119 coins. Ether-1’s official Twitter account is @Ether1Official. The official website for Ether-1 is ether1.org. The Reddit community for Ether-1 is /r/etho1 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ether-1 Coin Trading

Ether-1 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether-1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether-1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ether-1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

