Ether Zero (ETZ) Market Capitalization Tops $214,908.54

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Hotbit, EXX and DigiFinex. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $214,908.54 and approximately $17,785.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,320.75 or 0.03209754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00020265 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 219,732,959 coins and its circulating supply is 177,703,546 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

Ether Zero Coin Trading

Ether Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Hotbit and EXX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

