Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.56 Billion

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $7.25 or 0.00017579 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 24.9% against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $842.87 million and $1.56 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,235.84 or 0.02997939 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.