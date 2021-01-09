Ethereum Gold Project (ETGP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $308.00

Ethereum Gold Project (CURRENCY:ETGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Gold Project has traded 24.2% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold Project token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and Token Store. Ethereum Gold Project has a market cap of $47,890.86 and approximately $308.00 worth of Ethereum Gold Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold Project alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 52.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,570.04 or 0.03883920 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00032793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.90 or 0.00294123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00012927 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project is a token. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold Project’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,923,698,545 tokens. Ethereum Gold Project’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold Project’s official website is www.etgproject.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold Project

Ethereum Gold Project can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold Project should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Gold Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.