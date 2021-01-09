EtherGem (EGEM) Market Cap Hits $251,692.34

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded down 21.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 9th. EtherGem has a market capitalization of $251,692.34 and $53,323.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EtherGem has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem is a coin. Its launch date was March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io

EtherGem Coin Trading

EtherGem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

