EtherGem Price Hits $0.0147 (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. EtherGem has a total market cap of $287,187.08 and approximately $50,800.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EtherGem has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get EtherGem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00039387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00278320 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00028460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,156.50 or 0.02805309 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012013 BTC.

EtherGem Profile

EGEM is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EtherGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EtherGem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EtherGem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.