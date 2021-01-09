Etherisc DIP Token Reaches Market Cap of $24.44 Million (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Etherisc DIP Token has a market capitalization of $24.44 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Etherisc DIP Token token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00044126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 72.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,873.18 or 0.04627900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00033922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00306688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Etherisc DIP Token

Etherisc DIP Token is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 172,510,489 tokens. Etherisc DIP Token’s official message board is blog.etherisc.com . Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com

