Etherparty Price Up 2.1% Over Last Week (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. Etherparty has a total market cap of $234,814.49 and $39,460.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Etherparty has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00042834 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.83 or 0.04142506 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00032519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.86 or 0.00289373 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012467 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty (FUEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

