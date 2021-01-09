EUNO (EUNO) Price Down 25% Over Last Week

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 24.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $7.47 million and $3,740.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 25% against the US dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $180.51 or 0.00441134 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000049 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000189 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,086,210,442 coins. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

