Evedo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.35 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 9th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $3.35 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. One Evedo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0861 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00040905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00031571 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,419.76 or 0.03478166 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.19 or 0.00282203 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012730 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Evedo

EVED is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 tokens. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken . Evedo’s official website is www.evedo.co

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

