Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.45.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $591,536.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,507.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total value of $113,949.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,824 shares of company stock worth $3,765,022. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 87.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 235.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Everbridge during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the third quarter worth about $81,000.

Shares of EVBG opened at $149.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.35 and a beta of 0.73. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $82.74 and a 1-year high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

