Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

EVRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other Everi news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,459,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total value of $93,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,196,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 181.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $12.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. Everi has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.86.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. The firm had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.23 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everi will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

