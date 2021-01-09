Everus One Day Volume Tops $41.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Everus coin can now be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $20.33, $33.94 and $32.15. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Everus has a total market cap of $13.43 million and $41.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00043568 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004916 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 64% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,714.35 or 0.04160433 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00033026 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.91 or 0.00291005 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012612 BTC.
- Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.
Everus Profile
Everus Coin Trading
