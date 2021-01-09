EveryCoin Market Capitalization Tops $6.19 Million (EVY)

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded 50.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. EveryCoin has a market cap of $6.19 million and $1.74 million worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EveryCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, IDCM and IDAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00023488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.83 or 0.00107266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.75 or 0.00706746 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.08 or 0.00218036 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00051888 BTC.

About EveryCoin

EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 tokens. The official website for EveryCoin is www.everycoin.io . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EveryCoin

EveryCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDCM and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EveryCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EveryCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EveryCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

