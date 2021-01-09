EXMR Price Up 9,902.1% Over Last 7 Days (EXMR)

EXMR (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Over the last week, EXMR has traded up 9,902.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR token can now be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). EXMR has a market capitalization of $36.20 million and $31,070.00 worth of EXMR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EXMR

EXMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,756,612 tokens. EXMR’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin . EXMR’s official website is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR is /r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

EXMR Token Trading

EXMR can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

