Exosis One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,616.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded up 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0428 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, Escodex and Exrates. Exosis has a total market capitalization of $21,587.21 and approximately $2,616.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,420.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,332.74 or 0.03217604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $183.13 or 0.00442133 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.97 or 0.01371237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.47 or 0.00360867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00020477 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.95 or 0.00190609 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 124.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. Exosis’ total supply is 669,873 coins and its circulating supply is 504,873 coins. The official website for Exosis is www.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Escodex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.