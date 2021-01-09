Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,591. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,912,662 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $542,132,000 after acquiring an additional 68,711 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 134.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,201,409 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $345,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412,743 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,996,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 871,572 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $79,914,000 after acquiring an additional 66,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,792,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $144.02 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.56.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.87 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.