Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have given a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.96.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $88.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.
In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,591. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of EXPE stock opened at $144.02 on Friday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.56.
Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post -8.87 EPS for the current year.
Expedia Group Company Profile
Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.
