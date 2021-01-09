Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.63.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raj Khanna acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,881.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,677 shares of company stock worth $899,578 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 283.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,120,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,938 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 82,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 801.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 6.9% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 121,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the period. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTR stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 2.11. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

