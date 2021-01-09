Faceter Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including $33.94, $51.55, $18.94 and $7.50. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $353,322.87 and $463.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00040857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00031727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00282727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,402.48 or 0.03435498 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012736 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Faceter Coin Trading

Faceter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $51.55, $33.94, $32.15, $18.94, $7.50, $20.33, $10.39, $50.98, $24.43, $13.77 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

