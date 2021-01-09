Falcon Project (FNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.36 Million

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 68.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Falcon Project has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $79.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Falcon Project has traded 70.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Falcon Project token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00023802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00108610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 66.1% against the dollar and now trades at $293.43 or 0.00721675 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00055078 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00219362 BTC.

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 tokens. The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus

