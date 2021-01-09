FansTime (FTI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $466,006.71

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 39.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $466,006.71 and $704,036.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, CoinEgg, CoinMex and HADAX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FansTime Token Profile

FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Gate.io, HADAX, CoinMex, Bit-Z and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

