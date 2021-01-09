Fantasy Sports Price Up 1,280.8% This Week (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 75% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded up 1,280.8% against the dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $110,216.74 and $28.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantasy Sports token can currently be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 58.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,684.61 or 0.04143167 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00033845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00291582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013102 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a token. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex, P2PB2B and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

