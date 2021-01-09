FantasyGold (FGC) Price Hits $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $452,626.90 and $13.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00023840 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00108546 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 65.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.21 or 0.00734066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00220316 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00052490 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

FantasyGold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

