Fantom Price Tops $0.0278 on Top Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 9th. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded 69.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fantom has a total market cap of $70.70 million and $12.89 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, DDEX, Bibox and Bgogo.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002457 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00024099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.69 or 0.00109571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $289.92 or 0.00710846 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.13 or 0.00218526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00054276 BTC.

Fantom Token Profile

Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox, Bilaxy, Hotbit, Bgogo, IDEX and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.