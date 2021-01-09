Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will report $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Fastenal reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.75. 3,777,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,336,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.37. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.75 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $158,865 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Fastenal by 16.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 262,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,588 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Fastenal by 10.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,582 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 72.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,627,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,738,000 after purchasing an additional 684,114 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastenal by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

