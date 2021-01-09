FC Barcelona Fan Token Hits Market Cap of $18.89 Million (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One FC Barcelona Fan Token token can now be bought for about $11.72 or 0.00028815 BTC on major exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market cap of $18.89 million and $1.82 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00043305 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004974 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 58.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,684.61 or 0.04143167 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00033845 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.56 or 0.00291582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00013102 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About FC Barcelona Fan Token

BAR is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,612,612 tokens. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios

FC Barcelona Fan Token Token Trading

FC Barcelona Fan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FC Barcelona Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FC Barcelona Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FC Barcelona Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

